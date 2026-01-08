Know The Fees of Star Cast of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Season 4 As The Show Returned on Netflix

India’s comedy king Kapil Sharma is back to tickle the audience once again with Season 4 of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’. The much-loved comedy talk show premiered on Netflix on December 20, 2025, and continues to deliver its signature mix of humor, celebrity banter, and heartwarming anecdotes. As always, Kapil is joined by a power-packed ensemble cast including Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda, whose presence adds to the show’s charm and comic energy. Fans believe the show would feel incomplete without this iconic team.

Before dominating the OTT space, Kapil Sharma ruled Indian television with blockbuster comedy shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil on Colors TV, followed by The Kapil Sharma Show and Family Time with Kapil on Sony Entertainment Television. Known for his spontaneous humor and unscripted punchlines, Kapil often surprises even his writers with jokes that are completely impromptu.

His sharp wit and relatable comedy have made him one of the most recognizable and influential faces on Indian television, earning him massive popularity across age groups. With massive success comes massive paychecks. According to reports, Kapil Sharma is among the highest-paid TV hosts in India, charging a whopping Rs 5 crore per episode for The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4.

The fees of his fellow comedians have also grabbed attention. Sunil Grover is reportedly earning around Rs 25 lakh per episode while Krushna Abhishek is said to be charging approximately Rs 10 lakh per episode, and Kiku Sharda, another key performer, is also believed to be earning a substantial amount These numbers highlight the massive scale and popularity of the Netflix-backed comedy show.

In a recent episode, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday appeared on the show to promote their upcoming film. A clip from the episode quickly went viral, showing Kapil Sharma joking about work pressure and audience chatter. Addressing people talking during the shoot, Kapil quipped, “Have you come to watch a mujra? Should I dance? Work is going on. Netflix has to be accountable to the market. Look, they are still messaging me.” The moment once again proved why Kapil’s quick thinking and live humor remain unmatched.