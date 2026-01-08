Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla locks May 2026 Release. But Why Delay? Read Inside.

Akshay Kumar is coming with the much-anticipated horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. The film has finally locked in a new theatrical release date. The film will now hit cinemas across India on May 15, 2026, as announced by its makers.

Why the Change?

Originally slated for an April 2, 2026 release, the movie’s launch was postponed by about six weeks. The makers confirmed the new date on social media with a playful caption:

“Bangle se ek khabar aayi hai! The doors open on 15th May 2026. See you in the cinemas!”

Industry reports suggest the shift may have been planned to avoid a clash with the blockbuster sequel Dhurandhar 2, which is expected to dominate screens earlier in the year.

Akshay Kumar comes with A Star-Studded Reunion

Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar with director Priyadarshan, a collaboration that fans haven’t seen in over a decade. The ensemble cast includes:

Tabu

Paresh Rawal

Rajpal Yadav

Jisshu Sengupta

Asrani

Wamiqa Gabbi

What the Film Promises

Set against the backdrop of a spooky haunted mansion, the movie blends comedy and horror, aiming to revive the old-school slapstick scares and laughs the genre is known for. The plot details remain under wraps. The film will bring both, horror and comedy, perfect for a family watch.

What’s Next

With its revised release date, Bhooth Bangla is poised to be one of Bollywood’s biggest comic horrors of 2026. Fans are already buzzing about the Priyadarshan-Akshay reunion and the ensemble cast’s comic timing.