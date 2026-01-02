Anees Bazmee to Reunite Akshay Kumar & Vidya Balan for New Comedy

Bollywood filmmaker Anees Bazmee is gearing up to direct a fresh comedy starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, with shooting set to kick off on January 15, 2026 and run through January 20, according to industry reports.

Anees Bazmee’s magic with the two stars

The project marks a reunion of this popular pairing — Akshay and Vidya have shared screen space in several successful films in the past, including Thank You (2011), Heyy Babyy (2007), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and Mission Mangal (2019) — and fans are already excited about seeing them together again under Bazmee’s direction.

Vidya stepping into comedy

Known for his flair in comedy, Bazmee plans to tap into Akshay’s impeccable comic timing and Vidya’s vibrant screen presence, promising a light-hearted and entertaining film. The collaboration continues a long-standing creative relationship between Akshay Kumar and Anees Bazmee — one that goes back to iconic hits like Welcome and Singh Is Kinng — making this upcoming comedy one of Bollywood’s most anticipated projects for early 2026.