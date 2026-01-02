Arjun Bijlani’s Father-in-Law Rakesh Chandra Swami Passes Away at 73; TV Industry Pays Last Respects

Television actor Arjun Bijlani and his family are mourning the loss of his father-in-law, Rakesh Chandra Swami, who passed away on January 1, 2026, at the age of 73. He had suffered a serious head injury a few days earlier and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his condition, leaving the family devastated. According to sources, Arjun Bijlani shared a very close bond with his father-in-law.



At the crematorium, the actor was visibly emotional and unable to hold back his tears. In a heart-wrenching moment, Arjun was seen hugging his young son, placing his hand on the child’s head and kissing him, as he struggled to cope with the loss. The visuals deeply moved fans and industry colleagues, many of whom expressed their condolences on social media.

Several well-known faces from the television industry attended the funeral to support Arjun Bijlani and his family during this difficult time. Nia Sharma, who shares a close friendship with Arjun, was seen offering her condolences and extending emotional support to the family. In a video from the funeral, Nia was spotted hugging a family member, a gesture that has been widely appreciated by fans.

Actors Chetna Pande and Kanika Mann were also present at the cremation, paying their last respects to the departed soul. Rakesh Chandra Swami has a son Nishank Swami and daughter Neha, who is married to Arjun Bijlani. A close family member told that he was doing fine on December 29, 2025. However, just before having a meal, he suddenly suffered a stroke and collapsed.

The family immediately rushed him to Bellevue Hospital in Mumbai, where he was placed on life support. Despite fighting for his life for several days, he passed away on January 1. Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha were reportedly in Dubai to celebrate the New Year when they received news about Rakesh Chandra Swami’s deteriorating health. The couple immediately returned to Mumbai to be with the family during the medical emergency.