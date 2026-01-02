Varun Dhawan Drops Border 2 Song Teaser—Internet Says ‘Too Emotional to Handle’

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has sparked excitement among fans with a heartfelt new post featuring stills from Border 2 and a teaser for its song “Ghar Kab Aaoge”. The actor took to Instagram to drop the pictures alongside the caption “Ghar kab aaoge … Likho kab aaoge,” building anticipation for the track’s release.

Border 2 song gave a fresh start to the year

Social media quickly lit up with reactions as followers poured in comments filled with nostalgia and affection. Many expressed how deeply the teaser moved them, calling it a “sweet song to start the year with” and reminiscing about the emotional resonance of the original Border music that so many grew up with.

Power Packed Movie

The teaser — already sharing glimpses of soulful visuals — features vocals from top artists including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Diljit Dosanjh in a track that revisits the spirit of the original melody. The song draws on the legacy of JP Dutta’s iconic Border while introducing fresh creative elements to connect with today’s audience.

Some online gossip

There had been chatter online about the music credits for the song, but composer Anu Malik has publicly addressed that, confirming he has received due acknowledgement and is proud of the collaboration.

Border 2, starring Varun Dhawan alongside Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of the year, and “Ghar Kab Aaoge” is shaping up to be a key piece of its emotional appeal, setting the tone for its release on 23rd January 2026.