“There Were No Vanity Vans, We Got Ready in Forests With Black Umbrellas”, Madhuri Dixit Recalls Early Bollywood Days

In an era where vanity vans, advanced technology, and well-planned schedules are a norm on film sets, it is hard to imagine how differently Bollywood functioned decades ago. Veteran actress Madhuri Dixit recently took a trip down memory lane and spoke candidly about the challenges actors faced during the 1980s and 1990s, when the film industry was far from organized.

Speaking to one of the media houses, the actress shared rare insights into her early days in cinema, highlighting how passion, not comfort, drove actors and technicians back then. Recalling her struggles, Madhuri Dixit said, “Filming back then wasn’t as comfortable as it is today. There were no vanity vans or proper dressing rooms. Actors had to get ready in the open, sometimes in places like forests. They had to shoot while enduring the cold, sun, and harsh weather.”

She explained that despite the hardships, no one complained because the love for cinema outweighed the discomfort. “I don’t want to dwell too much on those days because it was a very difficult time. The hard work we put in wasn’t out of compulsion but out of passion. At that time, nobody even realized they were making a sacrifice, it had become a way of life,” she added.

Sharing a specific incident from a shoot in Ooty, Madhuri revealed how actors and technicians managed with minimal facilities. “During one shoot, the actors and the team had to get ready in a forest or open space. Hairdressers would stand wrapped in shawls to protect themselves from the cold,” she said. Looking back, Madhuri acknowledged how tough those conditions were, but emphasized the strong team spirit that kept everyone motivated.

“At that time, everyone enjoyed working together. The bonding was incredible. Everyone supported each other, and the only focus was on making the film better,” she recalled. Talking about how filmmaking has evolved, Madhuri compared her debut film Abodh to her recent release Mrs. Deshpande. “The way filmmaking is done has changed significantly. Today’s industry is far more professional and organized than it was earlier,” she said.