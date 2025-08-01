Tara Sutaria Subtly Reflects On Aadar Jain Breakup Amid Buzz Around Veer Pahariya Romance: Deets Inside!!!

Tara Sutaria subtly reflected on her past relationship with Aadar Jain during a recent podcast, sharing insights about the lessons she’s learned in her 20s and the importance of carrying oneself with dignity. Tara Sutaria is making headlines for her rumoured romance with Veer Pahariya, following her breakup with Aadar Jain.

Though she hasn’t confirmed anything, her recent outings with Veer and comments about love and growth on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast have sparked speculation. Fans believe she subtly referenced her past relationship during the interview.

What Tara Sutaria May Have Revealed About Her Breakup with Aadar Jain, Embracing Her 20s, and Redefining Self-Worth

In a candid conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Tara Sutaria opened up about her personal growth throughout her 20s, particularly in the context of love and relationships. She expressed that she doesn’t see her past as a string of mistakes, but rather as formative experiences that contributed to her becoming who she is today. Although she refrained from naming anyone directly, many netizens believe her remark about “dignity” subtly referenced her ex, Aadar Jain. She was quoted saying: “I go to sleep at night with a lot of dignity and pride. I know what I stood for and stand for personally, and then professionally.”

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain’s Former Romance

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain were once considered one of Bollywood’s most loved couples. Over the years, they were often spotted together at public events, family gatherings, and holiday getaways. After being in a relationship for nearly four years, the two quietly broke up in 2023 without making any public statements.

Their separation was handled with dignity and kept away from the spotlight, though fans were left speculating about what went wrong, especially since the couple was believed to be serious and even contemplating marriage. The real surprise came later, when Aadar tied the knot with Alekha Advani—his best friend, who also shared a close bond with Tara.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s Wedding Stirs Controversy

After parting ways with Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain tied the knot with Alekha Advani who, interestingly, is also known to be a close friend of Tara. During one of the pre-wedding functions, a video of Aadar surfaced online, quickly going viral. In the clip, he made a remark that many interpreted as a subtle dig at Tara. The video drew sharp criticism, with netizens accusing Aadar of being insensitive toward his former relationship. He was heard saying: “I’ve done time pass for four years of my life, but now I’m with you, baby.”

Tara Sutaria’s Mother Responds Firmly to Aadar Jain’s Jibe

After a video of Aadar Jain’s remarks went viral, Tara Sutaria’s mother, Tina Sutaria, took to Instagram with what appeared to be a subtle yet pointed response. Many interpreted her post as a dig at Aadar and his insensitive comment about Tara and their past relationship. In her Instagram Story, she shared: “If your boyfriend/husband ever says anything disrespectful to you… He shouldn’t be saying it to you.”

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya’s Growing Romance

After going through a rough patch in the past, Tara appears to have found love once again. Speculation about her budding romance with Veer Pahariya has been making headlines for some time. The duo has been spotted exchanging flying kisses at fashion events, twinning in coordinated outfits, and dropping sweet comments on each other’s social media posts.

Although they haven’t made anything official, their actions strongly hint at a growing connection. Reports suggest they’re taking things slow, focusing on enjoying each other’s company. Following the emotional end of her previous relationship, fans are now warmly embracing Tara’s fresh start with Veer.