Suniel Shetty Says Star Kids Have It Tougher Now: ‘Everyone’s a Critic, It’s Not Pretty’

Three decades into his career, Suniel Shetty still stands tall—this time, on OTT screens. While promoting the second season of his action-thriller Hunter, the actor reflected on how the film industry has changed since he began in the early 90s.

Back then, Shetty wasn’t exactly welcomed with open arms. His rugged looks and outsider status made his journey tougher. “I didn’t look like a hero,” he recalled. “Outsiders had to push harder, always.”But today, he believes it’s the star kids who are under more pressure.

“Earlier, they thought it was their birthright to be here,” he told Hindustan Times. “Now, kids know they must be prepared—acting, physique, education—everything. You can’t skip the basics anymore.”

According to Shetty, it’s not just cutthroat competition. The harsh scrutiny from audiences and social media adds another layer of difficulty. “Everyone thinks they’re a critic now,” he said. “But it’s not about constructive feedback. It’s mostly brutal trashing.”

His own children—Athiya and Ahan Shetty—have tasted both sides of the fame coin. Athiya, who debuted with Hero in 2015, quietly stepped away from films after her 2019 outing Motichoor Chaknachoor didn’t work. Ahan, on the other hand, has more lined up, with Border 2 and Sanki expected next year.

Despite the shifting tides of Bollywood, Suniel Shetty’s staying power—now powered by streaming—remains strong. And with Hunter Season 2 co-starring Jackie Shroff, Anusha Dandekar, and Barkha Bisht, he’s proving he still knows how to pack a punch—on-screen and off.