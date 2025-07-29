Athiya Shetty Scolds Father Sunil Shetty For Controversial C-Section Remarks: ‘Why Did You Speak At All’

Actor Suniel Shetty, who recently stirred controversy with his views on childbirth and gender roles, has now admitted that his daughter Athiya Shetty often pulls him up for making such statements. Speaking to Zoom, Suniel shared that Athiya keeps track of all his interviews and warns him against saying things that might get them into trouble.

“I avoid controversial questions during promotions. I tend to say what I feel, and then I mess up. Athiya tells me, ‘Papa, why did you speak at all? Just say no comment!’” Suniel revealed, adding, “She’s the only person I truly fear. Every man should have a daughter like her.”

Suniel was earlier criticised for praising Athiya for choosing a natural birth over a C-section, calling it a “rare strength” in today’s world. He had told News18, “Every nurse and paediatrician at the hospital said it was unbelievable how she went through the whole process. That hit me as a father.”

In another interview with Pinkvilla, Suniel sparked backlash by suggesting that a wife should take care of the child while the husband focuses on building his career. “Marriage becomes a compromise. These days, there’s too much pressure on everything,” he said.

His remarks triggered widespread trolling online, with many labelling him “misogynist” and “regressive.” Despite the criticism, Suniel maintains that he speaks from personal experience, not intent to offend.

On the professional front, Suniel will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt. His other awaited project, Hera Pheri 3, is back on track after a brief fallout among the lead actors.