Ashutosh Rana Opened Up On Rejecting The Role of Lord Ram In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan, Deets Inside

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is playing the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited film ‘Ramayana’, but hardly anyone knows that before him, Ashutosh Rana was approached for the role of Ram… but the actor rejected it. Now, the reason for rejecting the role has now been told by the actor. Fans are also demanding on social media that Ashutosh Rana should play the role of Ram instead of Ranbir Kapoor, as they find him perfect for this role.

Ashutosh Rana

Now, after so many discussions, Ashutosh Rana has also responded to the fans. Ashutosh Rana talked about losing the role of Ram in a conversation with one of the media houses and said that he believes in destiny and patience. Ashutosh Rana said, ‘I personally believe that whatever is in your beginning, whatever God has written in your destiny, it reaches you automatically.’ ‘

Ramayan

The actor further said, ‘You just sit in one place and wait patiently. If waiting and patience are being done at the right place, then it also bears fruit. So I believe what do you think? I believe that we have a play, and I am playing the character of Ravana in the play Ram Naam. You think about the name of your enemy more than your friends. So you become like the one whom you think about in your mind. So if we were playing the role of Ram, then Ramji would not have been thinking about himself? And if he thought about himself, then how would we call him Ram?’

Ranbir Kapoor

Let us tell you that Ashutosh Rana is in the news these days for his play ‘Humare Ram’, which he has been doing for a long time, and is playing the character of Ravana in it. Talking about Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’, it will be released in two parts. The first part of this film, with a budget of 4 thousand crores will be released on Diwali 2026 and the second part on Diwali 2027.