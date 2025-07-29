Khushi Kapoor Choose Ahaan Panday Out of Aryan Khan, Ahaan Panday, And Meezan Jafri On Neha Dhupia Show

Bollywood veteran actor Chunky Panday’s nephew and Ananya Panday’s cousin, Ahaan Panday’s recently released his film ‘Saiyaara’ is breaking all records at the box office and is moving ahead at the speed of a bullet train day by day. His acting in the movie is being praised a lot, this much that hardly any star kid has received so much love. His fan following has also increased tremendously on social media.

Khushi Kapoor

However, Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor liked him long ago, whose video is now going viral on the internet. In the year 2019, i.e., 6 years before the release of ‘Saiyaara’, Khushi Kapoor participated in Neha Dhupia’s talk show. The actress had not started her career then. The host had asked her a question and asked her to choose her co-actor from some names.

Khushi Kapoor

This included the names of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Ahaan Panday, and Javed Jaffrey’s son Meezaan Jafri. Out of these three options, the actress chose Ahaan. Khushi Kapoor had said, ‘Out of these three, I have only seen Ahaan acting. So I think he will be the safest option.’ At the same time, Janhvi Kapoor was also present, who chose Meezaan and said, ‘I want Khushi to debut with Meezaan.’ Let us tell you that Sridevi’s elder daughter made her debut in 2018 with ‘Dhadak’ opposite Ishaan Khattar.

Ahaan Panday

If we talk about Khushi Kapoor’s work front, then let us tell you that she started her innings in the film industry with Zoya Akhtar’s film ‘The Archies’. It also featured Shah Rukh’s beloved Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, and the actress’s alleged boyfriend Vedang Raina. Apart from this, she also worked with Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan in ‘Loveyaapa’ and ‘Nadaaniyaan’, and her acting was criticized in all of them.