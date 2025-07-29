Bharti Singh’s Son Lakshya Also Became A Fan of The Saiyaara Movie, Sang The Popular Song In A Video With His Mother 

Popular comedian Bharti Singh’s son Lakshya, whom everyone fondly calls Gola, is about 3 years old. And you will be amazed to know that he is also crazy about Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s recently released film ‘Saiyaara’. He was seen singing the title track of this movie with his mother. The interesting thing was that he also remembered the lyrics of the song. Along with fans, many celebs have also commented on this cute video of Gola.

In the video going viral on the internet, Bharti Singh and her son Gola are seen in the car. Both are singing the title track of the film ‘Saiyaara’. Gola is also copying the same emotions with which Bharti is singing this song. This cute video has been liked by more than 5 lakh people so far. A lot of people are showering love on this cute video. Actress Aditi Bhatia was stunned by Gola’s cuteness.

Aditi said, ‘I will eat this.’ Prateek Sahajpal also made a heart emoji. Devolina Bhattacharjee made many emojis. Fans are also laughing and showering love. A fan said, ‘Gola went away feeling more.’ Let us tell you that Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday has stepped into the world of acting with the film ‘Saiyaara’.

Along with Ahaan, Aneet Padda is also seen in it. It has earned around Rs 247.25 crore across the country on the 10th day of its release. It has earned Rs 326.70 crore worldwide. The songs of the film directed by Mohit Suri are also being well-liked by the audience and the success of this film is not taking the name to stop anywhere soon.