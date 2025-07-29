Sunny Deol Took Blessings of Tibetan Religious Leader Dalai Lama In Ladakh, Shared The Photo of The Meeting On Social Media

Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol is currently in the headlines due to his upcoming film ‘Border 2’. Meanwhile, he reached Ladakh, and there he met the Tibetan religious leader Dalai Lama. The actor said that the presence of the Dalai Lama, his wisdom, and his blessings brought a lot of comfort and peace to the mind. The actor has also shared a photo in which he is taking his blessings, and now people have reacted to this.

Sunny Deol

Let us tell you that Sunny Deol posted a photo with the Dalai Lama on his official Instagram handle, in which he is seen bowing respectfully in front of the religious leader. At the same time, the Dalai Lama is seen lovingly placing Sunny’s hands on his forehead. Posting this photo, Sunny Deol wrote in the caption, ‘It was a moment full of honor and gratitude. While traveling in the quiet valleys of Ladakh, I met His Holiness the Dalai Lama. His presence, wise words, and blessings brought comfort and peace to the mind. This moment is never to be forgotten for me.’

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol’s fans are now reacting in large numbers to this post. Many people expressed their happiness and excitement over this special meeting. A fan wrote in the comment, ‘Sunny’s meeting with the Dalai Lama is an inspiring experience.’ Another fan wrote, ‘The peace and simplicity of the Dalai Lama is an example for the world, and it was a great pleasure to see Sunny Deol having this moment with him.’

Sunny Deol

Another fan wrote, ‘The words of the Dalai Lama are really heart-warming.’ One wrote, ‘The Dalai Lama is saying, the hand weighs 2.5 kg.’ Talking about the work front, Sunny Deol will soon be seen in the film ‘Border 2’, the shooting of which has been completed. ‘Border 2’ is a sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster ‘Border’, which was a film based on the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War.