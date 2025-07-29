RJ Mahvash Hits Back At ‘Husband Stealer’ Jibe Amid Chahal Dating ERumours: ‘Maafi Kya Hoti Hai?’

Radio jockey-turned-actor RJ Mahvash, who has been rumoured to be dating cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, recently reacted to a social media user accusing her of “stealing someone’s husband.” For context, Chahal was previously married to choreographer and influencer Dhanashree Verma.

“This is cheating. Period.”

Mahvash took to Instagram with a cryptic reel on cheating. The video text simply read, “This is cheating. Period.” In the caption, she wrote, “Relationship me rehke ye sab karna cheating hai. Aise log apna karma khud hi hote hain bro. Chorh do, ye log khud hi depressed marenge (Doing this in a relationship is cheating. These people are their own karma. Leave them — they’ll be miserable anyway).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahvash (@rj.mahvash)

“Don’t forgive a cheater twice”

In a follow-up note, Mahvash penned a deeply personal reflection on betrayal.

“If someone cheats on you, feel sorry for them. Because they clearly don’t understand that love is rare — it doesn’t happen every day. And the cheater? They’ll cheat on the next one. And then another. And another. When God shows you red flags, believe them,” she wrote.

Adding that forgiveness doesn’t always help, she continued, “Maafi kya cheez hoti hai? Kabhi maaf mat karna, warna dobara kuchle jaoge (What is forgiveness? Don’t forgive or you’ll get crushed again). I’ve forgiven three times in my last relationship — it doesn’t work. Don’t let anyone disrespect you twice.”

She signed off with a bold statement: “Life is too short with the right person, and too long with the wrong one.”

Claps back at troll

A user accused her of “stealing someone’s husband.” Mahvash shot back, “Maine churaya nahi, isliye mujhe nahi pata. Par haan, kisi ka pati churana cheating hoti hai (I didn’t steal anyone’s husband, so I wouldn’t know — but yes, stealing is cheating).”

On her Instagram Stories, she further added, “In logon ne hi to dekha hai mujhe churate? Bas views chahiye inko (Did they see me steal? People make up anything for views).”

Rumours and appearances

Mahvash and Chahal have been spotted at multiple events in recent months, including a Christmas celebration and the IPL. After his split from Dhanashree, Chahal was also seen watching the Champions Trophy final in Dubai with Mahvash, adding fuel to the speculation.

Mahvash recently made her acting debut in Pyaar Paisa Profit on MX Player.