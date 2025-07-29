Rajkummar Rao Surrendered In Jalandhar Court For Accusations of Hurting Religious Sentiments In Bahan Hogi Teri Film

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao got into controversy over one of his films 8 years ago, and in the same connection, he had to surrender in Jalandhar Court. However, the actor was later granted bail. This case is related to the film ‘Bahan Hogi Teri’, in which Rajkummar Rao was accused of hurting religious sentiments. Then a case was registered against the actor.

Actually, a case was registered against Rajkummar Rao in the year 2017 regarding the film ‘Bahan Hogi Teri’. According to some of the media reports, a local Shiv Sena leader of Jalandhar had alleged that Lord Shiv Shankar was portrayed wrongly in the film, which hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community. This leader is also a producer of ‘Bahan Hogi Teri’.

Actually, there is a scene in ‘Bahan Hogi Teri’ in which Rajkumar Rao was shown in the avatar of Lord Shiva. A poster of the film was released in which Rajkummar Rao was shown sitting on a bike in the getup of Lord Shiva. Due to this, a person had filed a case against Rajkummar Rao, accusing him of hurting religious sentiments.

The court had issued a summons against Rajkummar Rao in this case, but he could not appear. After this, the court issued an arrest warrant against the actor. Then the actor surrendered in the Jalandhar court on 28 July. Then on the basis of the complaint of this Shiv Sena leader and producer, the police had registered a case against ‘Bahan Hogi Teri’ film director Nitin Kakkar, producer Amul Vikas Mohle, Rajkumar Rao, and Shruti Haasan. Let us tell you that there was a scene in this film when Rajkummar had to enact Lord Shiv and was running to escape from people who were trying to catch him.