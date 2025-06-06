RJ Mahvash Reveals Chahal Played IPL Final with 3 Fractures, Silences Troll With Sharp Yorker

RJ Mahvash recently showed her support for cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal after Punjab Kings’ heartbreaking loss to RCB in the IPL 2025 final. Despite both denying dating rumours, their public appearances and frequent interactions keep fuelling fan speculation. After the final, Mahvash took to Instagram with an emotional note, praising Chahal for playing through injuries and commending the team’s spirit.

In her post, she revealed that Chahal played with three fractures—his ribs and bowling finger included—yet never gave up. “We have seen him screaming and crying in pain but never giving up. What warrior spirit you have, man,” she wrote. She also shared multiple photos with Punjab Kings players and Preity Zinta, expressing pride in being a supporter. “They fought, stayed and played till the last match! The team kept fighting till the last ball,” she added. Mahvash also congratulated RCB and its fans for winning the title, calling IPL a true festival for Indians.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahvash (@rj.mahvash)

However, not everyone took her words kindly. One troll accused her of faking interest in cricket, claiming she was using Chahal’s name to gain followers. The comment read, “She’s just grabbing followers in the name of Yuzi. I bet she even started watching cricket recently.” Mahvash wasn’t one to stay silent. She clapped back strongly, saying, “I have been hosting cricket since 2019, your knowledge is nil chotu! Research!”

Her sharp response was met with applause from fans, many of whom appreciated her honesty and passion for the sport. Mahvash made it clear that her support stems from genuine love for cricket and not from clout-chasing.

While rumours about her and Chahal continue, Mahvash remains focused on her work and her admiration for the game. Whether or not there’s more than friendship between them, her support for Chahal—and her bold reply to the troll—clearly struck a chord with many.