AP Dhillon Snaps At Fan After Unwanted Touch At Mumbai Airport: ‘Kitni Photos Lega Yaar?’

Singer AP Dhillon lost his cool at the Mumbai airport when a fan crossed boundaries by repeatedly requesting selfies and touching him without consent. The incident was caught on camera and quickly made its way to social media, showing the usually calm singer visibly irritated by the encounter.

Dressed casually, AP Dhillon arrived at the airport and greeted photographers with a smile, posing briefly for pictures and acknowledging fans politely. He even agreed to take a few selfies. However, one persistent fan pushed things too far by continuously asking for more photos and eventually trying to touch the singer.

Frustrated, AP Dhillon snapped, saying, “Kitni photos lega yaar? (How many photos will you take?)” and firmly told the fan, “enough,” before walking away. His discomfort was evident, as he tried to keep his distance and maintain composure during the awkward exchange.

The singer had just returned from Ahmedabad, where he attended the IPL 2025 Final between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru earlier in the week. Despite his recent public appearances, this rare outburst drew attention and sparked conversations about respecting personal space, especially in celebrity-fan interactions.

AP Dhillon, a Canada-based artist, is known for chart-topping tracks like Brown Munde, Insane, and With You. His recent EP introduced new songs such as Bora Bora and Old Money, which fans have eagerly embraced. Last year, he toured multiple cities across India as part of his Brownprint India Tour, performing to packed venues.

In addition to his music career, AP Dhillon has been in the news for his rumored relationship with actor Banita Sandhu. Speculation intensified after Banita attended the premiere of his docu-series AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind in Mumbai. She later posted affectionate pictures with him on social media, captioned “with me” alongside a heart emoji. However, both have remained tight-lipped about the relationship.

Despite the recent airport incident, AP Dhillon continues to enjoy a massive fan following and remains one of the most talked-about artists on the Indian music scene today.