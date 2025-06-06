Patralekhaa Recalls Smitten First Meet with SRK, Credits Him For Dream Home With Rajkummar

Actor Patralekhaa recently shared a heartfelt anecdote about her first meeting with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. In a candid conversation with Bollywood Bubble, the Phule actor opened up about how meeting SRK left a lasting impression on her and even played a part in shaping her and husband Rajkummar Rao’s life in Mumbai.

Speaking about the experience, Patralekhaa said she was completely mesmerized by the superstar’s presence. “I was blown away by his charm, by the aura, the enigma that surrounds him. He is everything that you hear about him. He is kind, well-spoken, and respectful. I was smitten meeting him,” she recalled while showing a picture she took with the Pathaan star.

She went on to share a special memory involving her husband Rajkummar Rao and SRK. The Citylights actor recalled a conversation where Rajkummar expressed his dream of owning a house like Mannat, SRK’s iconic sea-facing bungalow. Shah Rukh had encouraged him to aim for a bigger home, saying it would inspire him to work harder. Patralekhaa smiled as she credited that advice for their current home in Mumbai, saying, “Thanks to SRK sir, we have a house today.”

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar dated for over a decade before tying the knot on November 15, 2021. Their enduring relationship has often been admired for its simplicity and strong bond.

On the work front, Patralekhaa was last seen in Phule, a biographical drama directed by Anant Mahadevan, where she starred alongside Pratik Gandhi. The film depicted the lives and contributions of social reformers Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule. She will next appear in the revenge-based crime thriller Suryast, co-starring Lara Dutta. The film’s release date is yet to be announced.

Additionally, Patralekhaa is also part of Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru’s much-anticipated series Gulkanda Tales, which boasts a stellar cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Kunal Kemmu.