Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya Step Out Together Amid Dating Buzz, Days After Flirty Social Media Exchange

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya seem to be making their rumoured romance a little less mysterious. After months of speculation and flirty social media exchanges, the two made their first public appearance together, further fuelling rumours of a relationship.

On Thursday, Tara and Veer were spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport in the same car. Veer, seen in a crisp white shirt and trousers, chivalrously held the door open for Tara, who stepped out in a chic white blazer-and-shorts combo paired with a black top. Although the pair didn’t officially pose for the paparazzi, their body language spoke volumes—they walked close to each other, almost protectively, before heading inside.

This public sighting comes hot on the heels of their Instagram banter, which all but confirmed their relationship to fans. On July 21, Tara posted glamorous stills from her music video “Thodi Si Daaru” featuring AP Dhillon. But it wasn’t AP who stole the spotlight—it was Veer’s cheeky comment, “My⭐❤️”, that had fans buzzing. Tara’s playful response, “Mine ❤️,” added more fire to the speculation.

The dating rumours first kicked off in March when the two were photographed post a quiet dinner in Mumbai. Then came their joint appearance as showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week 2025, which had gossip mills running overtime. Fans also pieced together similar backgrounds in their vacation photos from Italy in June, adding more weight to the relationship chatter.

Veer Pahariya, who made his Bollywood debut in Sky Force earlier this year alongside Akshay Kumar, has kept a relatively low profile since. The film also featured Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur and earned ₹149 crore globally.

Tara, meanwhile, is embracing her musical side. Before Thodi Si Daaru, she featured in another romantic track, Pyaar Aata Hai, with Ishaan Khatter. She was last seen on the big screen in Apurva (2023) and has not yet confirmed any new acting projects.

With public outings and online flirtations, Tara and Veer may just be Bollywood’s newest couple-in-the-making.