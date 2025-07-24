Ravi Kishan Opens Up On Past Arrogance: ‘Papa Chale Gaye, Tevar Chala Gaya’

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan recently reflected on a pivotal phase of his career, recounting how his early success in Bhojpuri cinema led him down a path of arrogance—until life and his family brought him back on track.

In a conversation with Raj Shamani, Ravi recalled the peak of his fame in the early 2000s. “All my films were silver jubilees. Today, films run for a couple of weeks. Back then, mine ran in theatres for 25 weeks. Itna success mila ke thoda dimag kharab ho gaya tha (I’d gone a little crazy),” he admitted. He added with a smile, “Humko lagta tha kaat le kisiko.”

Noticing the shift in his behaviour, his wife Preeti took an unexpected step. “At that time, my wife sent me to Bigg Boss for 3 months and locked me in,” Ravi said, acknowledging it helped him pause and reflect.

Speaking about what truly humbled him, Ravi became emotional. “Papa chale gaye, tevar chala gaya,” he shared, explaining that the passing of his father and two older brothers brought a painful but necessary realisation. “All of my ego, my pride—everything disappeared.”

When asked about his deepest fears, Ravi opened up about his attachment to his wife. “I love my wife Preeti. I pray to God she never falls sick. I don’t want to see her grow old, but I know she will. One day, she’ll die—or I will. I know that’s how life is,” he said.

Ravi credited his family—his wife and four children—as his biggest support system. “Whenever something goes wrong, my first call is to Preeti. My family is my strength. I make all my decisions after listening to their voices. Controversies will come and go, but they ground me,” he concluded.