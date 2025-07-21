Ravi Kishan Calls Wife His ‘Biggest Strength’, Reveals Heartfelt Ritual Before Bedtime

The cast of Son of Sardaar 2—Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, and Ravi Kishan—lit up The Great Indian Kapil Show with laughter and heartfelt moments. One particular moment stole the spotlight when Kapil Sharma revealed that Ravi Kishan touches his wife Preeti Kishan’s feet every night before going to bed.

Reacting to the revelation, Ravi confirmed with a smile, “Haan karta hoon main (Yes, I do), but she never lets me, especially when she’s asleep.” This prompted Archana Puran Singh to cheer, “It’s a beautiful gesture, what’s the harm?” Mrunal chimed in with an affectionate “Aww,” while Kapil added, “How sweet.”

Ravi then opened up about why this small gesture means so much to him. “When I had nothing—no money, no fame—she stood by me. She was my partner through every struggle. Today, whatever I am is because she stayed by my side. Woh paer chhune ke layak hai (She deserves that respect),” Ravi said with visible emotion.

Ajay Devgn, ever the prankster, couldn’t resist pulling his leg, joking, “Jitna aadmi guilty hota hai, utna paer chhuta hai (The guiltier the man, the more he touches his wife’s feet),” making everyone on set burst into laughter. Kapil added with a grin, “Ajay sir is hitting it out of the park today.” Clips from the episode quickly went viral on social media.

Fans online showered praise on Ravi, calling it a rare example of true love and respect. One user commented, “In today’s world, this level of respect is heartwarming to see.” Another wrote, “This is what makes a marriage truly special.”

Ravi married his childhood sweetheart Preeti in 1993 and they share four children. While his daughter Riva has tried her luck in Bollywood, his other children have chosen a life away from the limelight.

Meanwhile, Son of Sardaar 2, an action-comedy directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and produced by Ajay Devgn, is set for a grand theatrical release this August.