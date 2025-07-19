‘The More Guilty A Man Is, The More He Touches His Wife’s Feet’, Ajay Devgn Took A Dig At Ravi Kishan For Touching His Wife’s Feet Every Night

Bhojpuri cinema superstar and Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan will soon be seen in ‘Son His of Sardar 2’. This film is going to be released on 25 July 2025. Ravi, Ajay Devgn, Vindu Dara Singh, and Mrunal Thakur are coming as guests in the new episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’. The makers have released a fun teaser for this special episode. Ajay is seen in full form in this promo of about one minute.

During the episode, Kapil reveals that Ravi Kishan touches his wife’s feet every night before sleeping. Ravi blushes at this at first, but then Ajay says something that makes him jump on the sofa. Let us tell you that this promo video is also funny in the sense that while Ajay Devgn usually speaks very little, he is at least the life of the party in this promo. He does not miss the opportunity to tease not only Ravi Kishan, but also the judge of the show, Navjot Singh Sidhu.

By the way, for those who do not know, let us tell you that Ravi Kishan’s wife’s name is Preeti Kishan Shukla. Ravi Kishan, who is famous for his versatile style, has revealed about his habit of touching his wife’s feet every day. In the promo, we see that Kapil Sharma, while talking about his guest Ravi Kishan, says, ‘I have heard that Ravi Bhai touches his wife’s feet before going to sleep.’

On this, Mrunal Thakur lovingly says ‘Oh’, while Ajay Devgn steals the show as he interrupts and replies, ‘The more guilty a man is, the more he touches his wife’s feet.’ Hearing this, Ravi starts laughing. But Ajay does not stop at this. He further says to Kapil Sharma, ‘A mic should not be given to a leader. You have put a mic in his mouth.’ And then, hearing this from Ajay Devgn, Ravi Kishan jumps up laughing while sitting on the sofa.