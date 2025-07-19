Ananya Panday Jokes About Flaunting ‘Fake Labubu’: ‘It’s On Chanel Bag, Who’ll Know?’

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently made a candid confession that has fans laughing. The young star revealed that her much-loved Labubu stuffed toy, often seen dangling from her designer bags, isn’t an original Labubu — it’s actually a knock-off called ‘Lafufu’.

For those unfamiliar, Labubu is a popular character from the ‘The Monsters’ collection by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung. Known for its mischievous expression and cute-but-creepy design, Labubu toys have become a trendy fashion accessory, especially among Gen Z and celebrities. From airport looks to red carpet appearances, these quirky toys have made their way into celebrity wardrobes. Just recently, Urvashi Rautela was seen flaunting four Labubu dolls clipped to her Hermes bag at the Wimbledon 2025 event in London.

In a viral video clip, Ananya was spotted casually talking about her Lafufu during a chat. She recalled, “My friend Ridhima was trying to start a Labubu business and ordered 100 of them, but ended up getting Lafufus.” When someone asked, “Is this fake, Ananya?”, the Call Me Bae actress laughed and admitted, “It is! But it’s on a Chanel bag, so no one will ever know.”

Ananya, who was last seen in the courtroom drama ‘Kesari 2’ alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, has often been clicked carrying her Lafufu with high-end fashion pieces. Her honest confession only added to her relatable and goofy image among fans.

On the work front, the 26-year-old is gearing up for two upcoming releases. She will feature in Sameer Vidwans’ romantic comedy ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ with Kartik Aaryan and Neena Gupta. Ananya is also part of Vivek Soni’s romantic drama ‘Chand Mera Dil’, starring alongside Lakshya and Pratham Rathod.