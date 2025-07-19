Adnan Sami Recalls Lata Mangeshkar’s Final Gift To His Father: ‘She Sang, His Eyes Filled With Tears’

Adnan Sami recently got candid about his cherished bond with the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, opening up about personal memories and how the ‘Nightingale of India’ had a special place in his life—and his father’s. In a heartfelt chat with Bollywood Bubble, the singer reflected on their unique friendship, describing her as “the ultimate voice that graced the microphones and speakers of India.”

Adnan revealed that his father, Arshad Sami Khan, was a lifelong fan of Mangeshkar’s timeless melodies, especially her lullaby “Dheere Se Aaja Ri Ankhiyan Mein”. Recalling his father’s admiration, Adnan shared, “She was my father’s absolute favourite. He knew all her songs by heart, and for me to work with her was more than a personal honour—it made my father extraordinarily proud.”

The singer also shared an emotional memory from his father’s final days battling pancreatic cancer. Hoping to lift his father’s spirits, Adnan made a heartfelt gesture. “One day, I called didi and told her about his condition. She had met my father years ago. I requested her to just speak with him. When I handed him the phone and told him it was her, his face just lit up. Tears rolled down his eyes while he spoke to her, and she sang for him. In that moment, I saw him completely at peace,” Adnan recalled.

Adnan also spoke about the lesser-known side of Mangeshkar’s personality—her love for photography and photo editing. After the birth of his daughter Medina, Adnan would often send her pictures to Lata ji. “She would edit them and send them back, focusing on the tiniest, cutest details—like Medina’s toes. Even in her last days, we shared this connection,” he revealed.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022, but Adnan says her presence still lingers in his life through these treasured memories.