Farah Khan Said She Will Go On A Trip To The Maldives With Dilip After Getting His Passport, Deets Inside 

When popular filmmaker Farah Khan started her cooking vlog on YouTube, her cook Dilip became very happy and became a star in no time. Now not only film stars but everyone is his fan. Let us tell you that Dilip already has a three-storey bungalow being built in his village, he also has a private lake, and now he has also got his passport. Farah shared her new vlog, in which she said that she is going on a trip to the Maldives with Dilip.

She also joked that this could be their last trip. At the same time, Dilip said where he wants to go first after getting the passport. Actually, Farah Khan recently reached actor Sonu Sood’s bungalow with Dilip and made a vlog. Sonu made avocado toast for Farah. Then Farah told that she is going to the Maldives with Dilip. However, Farah did not tell whether she is going for a trip, or if there is an ad shoot or project.

In the vlog, Farah Khan’s cook Dilip said that he has got his passport. When Sonu Sood asked Dilip which country he would like to visit, Farah said, ‘Now these days have come. Dilip and I are going to the Maldives tomorrow. I will have to see Dilip in his underwear. I think this will be my last trip to the Maldives.’

If we talk about Dilip, then let us tell you that he is a resident of Darbhanga, Bihar. He works for Farah in Mumbai, and the family lives in the village. Dilip’s 3-storey 6-bedroom bungalow is being built in the village. He has several acres of land and a private lake. Farah Khan also gives Dilip a very hefty salary. Regarding the salary, Farah had said in one of her vlogs that if she told them his salary, the rest of the servants would leave their jobs and come to him.