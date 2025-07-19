Eva Grover Opened Up On Eloping With Haider Ali To Get Married, Divorcing In 5 Years, And Fighting Legal Battle For Her Daughter

Eva Grover, who was seen in the film ‘Ready’ with Salman Khan, is a popular film and TV actress. However, Eva Grover’s personal life was very painful. She eloped and married Aamir Khan’s stepbrother, Haider Ali Khan, because the family was against their marriage. After marrying in a different religion, something happened to Eva Grover that she started regretting. She had made serious allegations against her husband.

Eva Grover

Let us tell you that Eva Grover had described her marriage as abusive in a podcast and said that she suffered a lot in that marriage. It had been only 18 days since Eva Grover met Haider, and in that time, they had decided to get married. Eva’s mother was against this marriage because Eva was a Hindu and Haider was a Muslim. Due to this, Eva Grover decided to elope and get married in a hurry.

Eva Grover

Soon after the marriage, Eva Grover realized that she had taken a very wrong decision and made a big mistake. Eva started regretting her actions on the fourth day of marriage. According to Eva, she tried a lot to save her marriage. That is why she also decided to become a mother. Eva thought that maybe Haider would improve after the child was born.

Eva Grover

Let us tell you that Eva Grover had said that her marriage lasted for five years, but there were many difficulties in it. She tried a lot to ensure that her home would not break, but her husband was not ready to take responsibility. Eva said that even her daughter was taken away from her. The daughter stayed with her till the age of 3, and then her mother gave her to her husband, Haider. Eva had told that she could not meet her daughter for 10 years and fought a long battle for custody.