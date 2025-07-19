Ananya Panday Accepted Hanging A Fake Labubu Doll On Her Expensive Bag, Ory Takes A Dig At Her

The fever of Labubu is high among everyone, be it common people or the stars from the entertainment world. At this time, Bollywood celebs are also crazy about the ‘Labubu doll’. From Urvashi Rautela to Sharvari Wagh and Ananya Panday, these dolls were seen hanging on their expensive bags. But do you know that Ananya was hanging not ‘Labubu’ but a fake doll ‘Lafoofoo’. Now her video is going viral on social media, and fans are reacting to it.

Social media influencer Orhan Avatramani (Ory) has made a video of Ananya Panday, in which she is telling that the doll in her bag is not the real Labubu, but Lafoofoo. She also told the funny story behind it. Ananya said that one of her friends wanted to start a business of Labubu dolls, and she had ordered 100 pieces. But by mistake, she got Lafoofoo dolls.

Talking about this, Ananya said, ‘Now that they came by mistake, I bought one.’ She further says that, anyway, it is in an expensive bag, so no one will know about the authenticity of this doll. But after this secret is revealed, Ananya gets embarrassed. Even Ory himself says, ‘Ananya, this is fake.’ Now, people have given a lot of reactions to this viral video of Ananya.

One user wrote, ‘Yes, buy Lafoofu, it is Indian, Labubu is Chinese.’ One user wrote, praising, ‘At least she is telling the truth honestly.’ Another said, ‘Haha, she is very chill about it. Liked this style.’ If we talk about Ananya’s films, then let us tell you that she was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari Chapter 2’. She has the film ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ with Kartik Aryan. Apart from this, she will also be seen in ‘Chand Mera Dil’ with Lakshya.