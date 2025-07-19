‘He Used To Call Me Late At Night And Ask Me To Come To Hotel’, Aftab Shivdasani Opened Up Facing Casting Couch In Industry

Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani has always been famous for his acting in the entertainment industry. He played many types of characters and made his fans with his skills only. However, he also had to face a lot of difficulties in achieving this position, and he also faced the casting couch in the early days of the industry, which he has now revealed. He told how a person associated with the industry used to call him late at night.

Actually, Aftab Shivdasani and Vivek Oberoi appeared in the TV show ‘Yaaron Ki Baraat’, which is hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Sajid Khan. During this, Aftab revealed that he faced a casting couch in the early days of his career. He spoke openly about why he did not want to do it. He said that a well-known face of the industry used to call him repeatedly late at night and ask him to come to the hotel.

Aftab sensed the intentions behind that call and distanced himself from him. He stopped picking up his calls. He recalled facing the casting couch in the early stages of his career, when he stepped into modeling and acting in music videos. He said that a well-known person from the industry had promised to show him a film. But he used to call him repeatedly late at night. Due to which he used to become uncomfortable.

Aftab did not reveal the name of that person, but he admitted that this experience was very disturbing and many newcomers in the industry face such things. If we talk about the actor’s work, then let us tell you that he made his debut as a lead actor in the film ‘Mast’ with Urmila Matondkar in 1999. The actor had said that he used to audition for ads during his school days. He has worked in many big films, and now he will be seen in ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, ‘Masti 4’, and ‘Kasoor 2’.