Rakesh Roshan Underwent Neck Angioplasty In Kokilaben Hospital, Sunaina Roshan Gave Update On His Health

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan’s health suddenly deteriorated on July 16, after which he underwent angioplasty of his neck. The filmmaker was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. However, his daughter Sunaina Roshan gave an update on her father’s health and said that her father is absolutely fine and he is resting. At the same time, the family is engaged in taking care of him so that the filmmaker can recover and come home.

In a conversation with one of the media houses, Sunaina Roshan gave Rakesh Roshan’s health update and said, ‘Yes, Papa had angioplasty of his neck, but now he is absolutely fine. There is nothing to worry about. He is resting. He has been shifted from the ICU to the general ward. He is under the observation of doctors.’ Recently, there were reports that Rakesh Roshan has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

It was being claimed that Rakesh was taken to the hospital on July 16 after his health suddenly deteriorated. According to one of the media houses, the family is engaged in serving him. Actor Hrithik Roshan is constantly present in the hospital, and he is also meeting his father. Saba Aazaz was also with him in this difficult time, and his daughter Sunaina was also present.

At the same time, according to a report, Suzanne Khan has refused to say anything in this whole matter. She said that she will not talk about any personal matters of the family. Rakesh Roshan was also in the headlines this year due to ‘Krrish 4’. Earlier, he was going to direct this franchise. But then he handed over its command to his son Hrithik as he is going to make his directorial debut with this movie.