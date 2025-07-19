Sangeeta Bijlani’s Maval Farmhouse Vandalised By A Thief In Tikona, Actress Shared The CCTV Footage On Social Media

Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani has suffered a huge loss as an incident of theft and vandalism has come to light at her farmhouse in Maval, Pune district. A police officer gave this information on July 19. According to the police officials, the incident came to light when the actress reached her farmhouse in Tikona village after four months to stay there for some days.

Let us tell you that in a complaint lodged with the Pune Rural Police, Sangeeta Bijlani said that the main door and window grill of the farmhouse were found broken. A television was missing and several household items like beds, fridge, and CCTV cameras were also broken. The actress said in an application to Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill that she had not been able to come to the farmhouse for the last few months due to her father’s ill health.

Sangita Bijlani had told, ‘Today I reached the farmhouse with my two house helpers. On reaching there, I saw that the main door was broken. On going inside, the window grill was found broken, one TV was missing, and another was broken. ‘ She said that everything was scattered on the upper floor. The beds were broken, and many items and valuables were either missing or broken.

Senior Inspector of Lonavala Police Station told that a team has been sent to the spot to investigate the incident. He said, ‘As soon as the assessment of damage and theft is completed, we will formally register an FIR.’ Let us tell you that recently, the actress celebrated her 61st birthday, which was attended by Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan, and there was a lot of celebration.