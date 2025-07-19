‘Tulsi Is Returning With A New Perspective’, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s Promo Released Intensifying Fan’s Excitement

People’s favorite and much-awaited TV show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ is going to start once again, but in a new avatar with Smriti Irani in the role of Tulsi Virani. Some time ago, its premiere date was announced. Now, another promo of this show has been released, in which the actress is seen cherishing old memories. Tulsi can be seen talking about sanskars. She is also paying tribute to the late Baa.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Ever since this video surfaced on social media, people have given different types of reactions to this promo. Let us tell you that Amar Upadhyay and Smriti Irani will be seen once again in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’. At the beginning of the video, Tulsi is seen working on her laptop. After this, she talks about the challenging times faced by her family members.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Sometimes she shows her Virani family in old pictures, and sometimes she is seen making rangoli. In the video, Smriti Irani is seen lighting a lamp in front of the picture of the show’s Baa i.e., Sudha Shivpuri, and talks about sanskars and their importance in changing times. The caption reads, ‘Tulsi is returning with a new perspective in the changing times. Are you ready to join her in this new journey?’

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

People have reacted to this promo. One user wrote, ‘What do you mean Baa is no more. She was immortal, right?’ One wrote, ‘Tulsi is coming again, to take down Anupama.’ One wrote, ‘Anupama’s TRP will decrease. Tulsi is coming to compete with Anupama.’ One wrote, ‘They should change the time. 10.30 is too late.’ One wrote, ‘Childhood is returning.’