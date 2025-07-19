Hansika Motwani And Husband Sohael Khaturiya Living Apart? Here’s What We Know!

Reports suggest that Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya have been living separately after four years of marriage. Now, Sohael has finally reacted to the ongoing buzz. Hansika, a renowned name in the entertainment industry, started her journey as a child artist in Bollywood and gradually won millions of hearts with her charm and talent.

Over the years, she has often found herself in the middle of controversies. In December 2022, Hansika tied the knot with her longtime love, Sohael Khaturiya, in a grand celebration, marking a new chapter in her life. Hansika and her husband, Sohael, have always melted hearts with their adorable chemistry. However, recent reports suggested that the couple has been living separately. Now, Sohael has finally addressed the ongoing speculation.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya are reportedly living apart after four years of marriage

Speaking of the buzz, a while ago a source told Hindustan Times that Hansika Motwani has been staying with her mother, while Sohael Khaturiya is living with his parents. This naturally raised concerns about why a newly married couple would choose to live apart. According to the source, after tying the knot in December 2022, Hansika and Sohael initially moved in with his family. However, adjusting to a large household reportedly became challenging. To resolve this, they shifted to a condo in the same building, but the issues seem to have continued. The source was quoted saying:

“Hansika has moved in with her mother, while Sohael is staying with his parents. When the couple got married in December 2022, they initially moved in with Sohael’s family. However, adjusting with a big family was an issue. So, they shifted into a condo in the same building. But it seems the problems have persisted.”

Sohael Khaturiya Breaks Silence on Rumors of Living Separately from Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani was questioned about the ongoing rumors regarding her living separately from her husband, Sohael Khaturiya. Meanwhile, HT reached out to Sohael for a response. In a text message, Sohael stated, “It’s not true.” However, it’s important to note that he did not specify whether his denial was about the rumors of a separation or just living apart.

Hansika Motwani once faced allegations of wrecking her best friend’s life by tying the knot with her ex-husband, Sohael

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya share a long history, dating back to well before their wedding. Interestingly, Sohael was previously married to Hansika’s best friend, Rinki Bajaj, before the two went their separate ways. When Hansika later married Sohael, she faced harsh criticism and was labeled a “homewrecker.” Addressing the controversy on her reality show Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama, the actress clarified that knowing someone doesn’t make her guilty of anything. She asserted that she had no involvement in Sohael’s past and added that, as a public figure, she often becomes an easy target for unnecessary vilification.

Hansika Motwani revisited the topic during an interview with Good Times, revealing that the rumours deeply shocked her. She shared that many people claimed she had married her best friend’s ex-husband, which left her stunned. Clarifying the truth, Hansika explained that Sohael had always been part of their circle, as he was also her brother’s best friend.