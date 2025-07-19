Anupam Kher Gets Real About Marriage: ‘Not Perfect, But Built On Friendship’

Anupam Kher recently got candid about his four-decade-long marriage with Kirron Kher, admitting it’s far from perfect, but built on honesty and friendship. The veteran actor, in a chat with Filmfare, opened up about their relationship dynamic, revealing how the couple now prefers to stay in separate rooms because of their individual quirks.

“In a marriage of 40 years, it’s impossible to have only good days. There are disappointments too,” Anupam said, adding, “The best marriage is not about romance; it’s about having mutual respect.”

Calling Kirron both blunt and brutally honest, he shared how she’s often been his toughest critic. “She will say, ‘Kitna bura kaam kiya hai (That was terrible acting),’ and later, I realise she was right,” he laughed. Recalling their early days, he joked about how she’d hold his hand at movie previews but if he performed badly, “she would slowly slide her hand away like she didn’t know me and even pinch me saying, ‘What are you doing? You’ll ruin me!’”

On why they no longer share a room, Anupam explained, “She used to imagine everything going wrong — I wouldn’t put the lid down, or forget to switch off the lights. Sometimes I hadn’t even entered the bathroom and she’d start asking, ‘Light off kiya? Flush kiya?’ It bothered me earlier, now it just makes me laugh.”

Reflecting on their journey, he concluded, “We’ve had our share of ups and downs, but kindness, respect, and friendship have kept us together. That’s what really matters in the end.”