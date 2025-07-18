Anupam Kher Recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Last Superstar’ Comment, Talks About Lost Camaraderie In Bollywood

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently reminisced about the golden days of Bollywood, sharing fond memories of deeper connections within the industry. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan during promotions for his upcoming film Tanvi The Great, Anupam reflected on the genuine bonds actors shared before the era of vanity vans and mobile phones.

Anupam recalled a special moment from his own talk show, where Shah Rukh Khan made a striking statement. “Back then, we didn’t have vanity vans or mobiles. We had relationships,” he said, adding, “Shah Rukh Khan once said on my show, ‘I am the last superstar,’ and I completely agree with him.”

He further highlighted the enduring stardom of Bollywood legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan. “Their stardom isn’t temporary. Mr. Bachchan especially remains an inspiration, having risen from setbacks like a true icon,” Anupam said.

About Tanvi The Great

Anupam Kher is currently gearing up for the release of Tanvi The Great, which he has directed. The film boasts an impressive cast including Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nasser, and Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen.

The project also brings together award-winning talent from around the world. Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani composes the music, Resul Pookutty handles sound design, and Japanese cinematographer Keiko Nakahara leads the visuals. Produced under Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC, Tanvi The Great is set for a worldwide theatrical release on July 18.