Kussh Sinha Breaks Silence On Skipping Sonakshi-Zaheer Wedding, Says ‘I Respect Her Choices’

Nearly a year after Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in June 2024, her brother Kussh Sinha has finally addressed the rumours surrounding his absence from the wedding. Fans had speculated a family rift, especially since Kussh and Luv Sinha were missing from the widely shared photos and videos of the intimate ceremony.

In a recent interview with Times Now, Kussh broke his silence, brushing aside the online chatter. He said, “I saw the noise on social media, but honestly, I didn’t feel the need to clarify anything. Just because I’m not visible in photos doesn’t mean I wasn’t there. I don’t post everything online.”

Back in 2024, reports claimed that Luv and Kussh were unhappy with Sonakshi’s choice of partner. Addressing these speculations, Kussh maintained a dignified stance, saying Sonakshi had full support from her family. “Everyone is entitled to their own choices. I don’t speak on behalf of Luv or Sonakshi, but I respect her decisions,” he said. “She’s an adult, and like my father says, ‘She’s not doing anything illegal.’”

When asked about his relationship with Zaheer Iqbal, Kussh added, “We’re okay! There’s no issue from my side.”

Earlier, Shatrughan Sinha had also commented on the matter during an interview with Lehren Retro. Acknowledging his sons’ absence from the wedding, he said, “I understand their confusion and hesitation. Maybe if I were their age, I would have reacted similarly. But with experience comes maturity, so my reaction wasn’t as extreme as theirs.”

Sonakshi’s wedding may have stayed private, but it continues to spark public discussion. Kussh’s latest remarks seem to be a clear attempt to put lingering rumours to rest.