Did Kusha Kapila Just Soft-Launch Her New Boyfriend? Says, ‘We Overthink, Over-Romanticise, Over-Daydream…’ See Here!!!

Kusha Kapila may have found love again, sparking curiosity among fans with her latest post featuring a mystery man. Known as a popular social media influencer, comedian, and actress, Kusha has recently ventured into entrepreneurship by launching her own brand, UnderNeat. While her business moves and creative content often grab attention, her personal life continues to make headlines. Though she has kept her relationships private for years, it seems the content creator has subtly given a glimpse of her new partner.

Kusha Kapila soft-launches her partner as a part of her new campaign for Underneat

On July 17, 2025, Kusha Kapila took to Instagram to share a series of photos with a mysterious man. The influencer stunned in a brown bodycon dress while posing alongside a man dressed in a white T-shirt and blue denim jeans. Interestingly, while Kusha’s face was clearly visible, the man’s identity remained hidden in every shot. Adding to the intrigue, the post also marked the announcement of her brand UnderNeat’s latest campaign. She captioned the post:

“All poses for when you want to reveal the one. @underneat.in’s new campaign, Women In Love, embraces the giddy, the corny, the borderline cringe-but-cute, the giggly, and that all-consuming feeling of love. Women are fascinating creatures when in love (I am making a sweeping statement because why not). We overthink, over-romanticise, over-daydream, and over-spiral if the replies aren’t sooner than anticipated. Despite everything, we could all use a little more corny in our lives.”

She went on to explain that at Underneat, the focus is on sharing without judgment. Kusha Kapila, who has frequently been rumored to be connected with various influencers, clarified that she isn’t in a long-term relationship. Embracing the theme of love and soft launches, she revealed a series of poses designed for introducing one’s partner on social media. Though it remains unclear whether this is simply a campaign or a hint that Kusha is finally in a relationship, fans are absolutely loving the vibe. Kusha also wrote:

“At underNeat, we share, and we don’t judge. So, in the spirit of love and soft launches, here’s presenting a series of poses to help you low-key, high-impact (lol) introduce your lover to the grid. Because apparently, ‘boyfriend reveal’ is a thing now. I am wearing the built-in-bra bodycon dress in colour brown.”

Online users share their reactions to the post

The moment Kusha Kapila posted on her Instagram, fans quickly flooded the comments section with their opinions. The internet’s favourite, Orry, also commented on the post and said, “Khusha in her something era… idk what era exactly… but it’s something.” Another penned, “My God, you look stunning.” A comment read, “Big Reveal.” A commenter said, “Nation’s most awaited Jiju loading.” Click here to see.

Kusha Kapila’s past relationship

Kusha Kapila was earlier married to Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia, tying the knot in 2017. However, their marriage didn’t last, and the couple announced their separation in June 2023. Reports later linked Kusha to Arjun Kapoor in 2023 and Anubhav Singh Bassi in 2024, but these speculations were dismissed as mere rumours.