Richa Chadha Hits Back: ‘My Vagina, My Baby’ After Trolls Slam Her Natural Birth Post

Richa Chadha celebrated her daughter Zuneyra’s first birthday on Wednesday (July 16) by sharing a heartwarming reel on Instagram, chronicling her transition from pregnancy to motherhood. However, the post soon turned controversial after trolls targeted Richa over her use of the term “natural birth.” The Masaan actress quickly fired back, defending her right to use the words she prefers.

In her emotional caption, Richa wrote, “For bringing so much colour into our lives! A year ago, I gave birth to a healthy baby girl at Breach Candy Hospital. Labour lasted a few hours, delivery about 20 minutes—natural birth! Life hasn’t been the same since. I feel rearranged from the inside out. Zuneyra was born a year ago and so was I, reborn as a mom.”

While many fans applauded the heartfelt post, some Instagram users took issue with the term “natural birth.” One user commented, “Every birth is natural, science just helps moms and babies.” Richa, known for her sharp comebacks, responded, “If I said normal delivery, you’d have said the same thing.”

When another insisted she should have used “vaginal delivery,” Richa clapped back, “But what if I don’t wanna say vaginal delivery? It’s my page, my vagina, my baby. Feminism taught me to use words of my choosing.” She later deleted the comment thread but kept the post.

This debate comes shortly after actor Suniel Shetty faced backlash for a similar remark regarding his daughter Athiya Shetty’s childbirth. Suniel later issued an apology, clarifying he meant no disrespect to mothers opting for C-sections.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their daughter Zuneyra on July 16, 2024. Despite online noise, Richa made it clear—she will proudly tell her motherhood story, in her own words.