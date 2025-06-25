Sonakshi Sinha Reveals How Salman Khan Brought Her, Zaheer Iqbal Together

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot in 2024 after dating for seven years—but did you know Salman Khan had a subtle hand in bringing them together?

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Sonakshi opened up about her early days with Zaheer and credited Salman Khan for playing the unintentional matchmaker. The actress fondly called Salman a “sutradhar” in their love story.

“He was obviously very happy. He is very fond of Zaheer and me,” Sonakshi said, recalling Salman’s reaction to her wedding. “It was obviously because of him that we met, so all due credit to where it belongs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

When asked if Salman actively played cupid, Sonakshi clarified, “Not really a matchmaker. We met at a party at his house, so kind of like a sutradhar.”

Sonakshi made her big Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the 2010 blockbuster Dabangg. The film not only launched her career but also marked the beginning of her longstanding association with Salman, having worked with him again in Dabangg 2 (2012) and Dabangg 3 (2019).

Reflecting on her first day on the Dabangg set, Sonakshi recalled feeling overwhelmed. “I felt so weird. Mujhe pata nahi kaha pe laake chhod diya tha. I was so unprepared. I did not know what I was getting into. But destiny obviously had these plans for me, and once I started, there was no looking back,” she shared.

On June 23, Sonakshi and Zaheer celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a cozy dinner date. Sharing adorable pictures on Instagram, Sonakshi wrote, “Anniversary husband of 1 year and boyfriend of 8 — ILYSM I could burst. My jaan Zaheer Iqbal.”

On the professional front, Sonakshi is gearing up for her next release Nikita Roy, a supernatural drama slated to premiere on June 27.