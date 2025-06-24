Sonakshi Sinha Backs Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Workday Demand, Calls It ‘Fair and Achievable’

After actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Sonakshi Sinha has come out in support of Deepika Padukone’s demand for an eight-hour workday on film sets. The conversation around shorter work shifts sparked after Deepika allegedly opted out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit when her requests weren’t accommodated.

In a recent interview with India Today, Sonakshi said she fully backed Deepika’s reported decision to walk away. “I don’t even know if it is true or not. But if it is, it’s a very fair reason,” she stated.

Sonakshi noted that many male actors already operate within limited hours. “I’ve worked with actors who don’t work beyond eight hours. So I don’t see why it should be any different for female actors as well,” she said.

However, she acknowledged that shoot requirements can vary. “It also depends on the needs of the project. But you can plan it in a way that accommodates those hours. There are always other scenes or actors you can shoot with. I think it’s very achievable,” Sonakshi explained.

Reflecting on her own experience, the Heeramandi actress shared, “I’ve been in the industry for over 15 years and have worked with people who’ve done more and less than me in terms of hours. But at the end of the day, you also need time for yourself beyond the shoot.”

She added that staying fit for certain roles also requires personal time. “If I’m doing a film where I need to be extremely fit, I need those two hours to hit the gym. If I’m kept on set for 12–14 hours, I won’t be able to do that,” she said.

Deepika Padukone was reportedly replaced by Animal star Triptii Dimri in Spirit after the director declined her requests for an 8-hour schedule, profit sharing, and delivering her dialogues in a language other than Telugu.