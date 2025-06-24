Tanushree Dutta Alleges Murder Conspiracy by Nana Patekar, Escalates #MeToo Claims

Tanushree Dutta, the former Miss India Universe who triggered India’s #MeToo movement in 2018 by accusing veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment, has now levelled even more serious allegations against him. In a lengthy Instagram post, Dutta accused Patekar of “criminal intimidation,” “conspiracy to murder,” and “physical harm,” years after her initial complaint was dismissed due to lack of witnesses.

The actor’s new accusations come days after Patekar publicly denied her #MeToo claims. Responding sharply, Dutta questioned the timing of his denial. Referring to a recent viral video in which Patekar was seen slapping a minor on set — an act he initially claimed was scripted — she wrote, “Why take 6 years to respond to #MeToo?? How big a liar Nana Patekar is, the whole world knows now after the Varanasi boy slapping incident.”

Dutta went on to allege that she has faced sustained harassment over the past few years, including being followed by strangers, surviving “freak accidents,” and enduring multiple attempts to poison her. “There were a few attempts to corner me and manipulate me into dangerous situations with strangers too,” she claimed, likening her experience to what the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput might have endured.

She accused Patekar of having connections to the criminal underworld, citing his own statements about being related to gangster Manya Surve. “He thought I would be dead by now, according to his plan, but I survived,” she wrote. “Now he is scared, and his supporter base in Bollywood has dwindled.”

Calling Patekar a “pathological liar,” Dutta further cited past controversies and industry gossip to support her claims. “Every director he has ever worked with has a story to tell about his manipulative & abusive behaviour on set,” she said, referencing actor Dimple Kapadia’s past statement calling him “obnoxious.”

Dutta’s original complaint from 2018 was closed in 2019 due to insufficient evidence. However, her new allegations could prompt fresh legal scrutiny. As of now, there has been no official response from Nana Patekar or his representatives regarding these latest claims.