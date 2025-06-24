Amitabh Bachchan Silences Trolls Questioning His Praise For Son Abhishek

Amitabh Bachchan, who typically avoids responding to online negativity, recently clapped back at trolls questioning his selective public appreciation of family members. After the trailer for Kalidhar Laapata dropped and Big B praised his son Abhishek Bachchan, a Facebook user took a dig at the veteran actor, asking why he never publicly celebrates his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or his wife Jaya Bachchan.

Unfazed, Amitabh delivered a dignified yet pointed response: “Yes, I praise Abhishek. So?” He followed it up by writing, “Yes I shall praise them in my heart… not publicly… respect for the ladies.” His calm but assertive reply won hearts, with many fans applauding the superstar’s grace and stand.

The trolling didn’t stop there. Another user mocked fans who regularly gather outside Bachchan’s residence, Jalsa, branding them as “unemployed.” Big B responded, “So give them a job? When they stand at the fan meeting on the gate of Jalsa, they are EMPLOYED in love.” In yet another exchange, when a troll accused him of hiring paid fans, the legendary actor didn’t hold back: “Prove it! You are small-minded… why don’t you pay and get your fans too.”

Over the past day, Bachchan has actively promoted Kalidhar Laapata, sharing multiple posts lauding Abhishek for his diverse choice of roles. In one post, he wrote, “Keep at it Bhaiyu… the diverse roles and films you choose are your USP… and it shall pay.” In another heartfelt message, he added, “Blessed to have you my Son… keep at it… राह पकड़ तू एक चला चल पा जायेगा मधुशाला !!!!”

Abhishek, last seen in Housefull 5, has had a mixed run at the box office. While Housefull 5 saw moderate success, his previous films Be Happy (Prime Video) and I Want to Talk didn’t fare well critically or commercially. Still, with his father in his corner, Abhishek’s cinematic journey remains one to watch.