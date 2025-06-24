Viral Video Shows CPR Performed On Sunjay Kapur After He Collapsed During Polo Match In London

Sunjay Kapur, businessman and ex-husband of actress Karisma Kapoor, tragically passed away on June 12 during a polo match in London. The 52-year-old reportedly suffered a fatal heart attack after a bee flew into his mouth mid-game, obstructing his windpipe.

Incident Caught on Camera

A video of the incident has now emerged online, shared by Kapur’s close friend Ajit Nandal. The distressing clip shows Kapur lying unresponsive on the field as medics perform CPR and attempt to revive him.

What Happened

The fatal incident occurred at the Guards Polo Club, where Kapur was playing for Team Aureus—a team he also patronised—against Sujan, owned by hotelier Jaisal Singh.

Eyewitnesses reported that a bee flew into Kapur’s mouth during the match. He immediately began choking and signalled for the game to be stopped. Though he walked off the field, he soon collapsed and went into cardiac arrest. His company later confirmed that the cause of death was a heart attack, but did not disclose further details.

Business consultant Suhel Seth, a friend of Kapur’s, confirmed to the media that Kapur had started feeling breathless moments before collapsing.

Funeral Held in Delhi

Sunjay Kapur’s last rites were performed on June 19 in New Delhi. Karisma Kapoor attended the funeral along with their children Samaira and Kiaan. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were also seen at the service, offering support to the grieving family.

The funeral had been delayed due to formalities related to Kapur’s U.S. citizenship. His father-in-law Ashok Sachdev told NDTV that the body was brought back to India once the legal paperwork was completed.

Kapur’s sudden and tragic death has sent shockwaves through both the business and polo communities. The viral video capturing his final moments has only deepened the sorrow felt by those who knew him.