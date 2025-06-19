Karisma Kapoor Makes First Public Appearance Since Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur’s Death

Actor Karisma Kapoor was seen in public for the first time since the death of her ex-husband, industrialist Sunjay Kapur, as she departed Mumbai on Thursday morning with her children Samaira and Kiaan to attend his funeral in Delhi. The 53-year-old businessman died on June 12 while playing polo in England, reportedly from a heart attack, although speculation around a bee sting triggering the fatal event has also surfaced. An official confirmation on the exact cause is still awaited.

In videos making the rounds on social media, Karisma is seen dressed in a plain white suit, walking briskly into the private terminal of the Mumbai airport, flanked by her children. Kiaan, also in white, followed close behind while Samaira, similarly dressed, was briefly spotted beside them. The trio maintained a low profile as they made their way to board the flight to Delhi.

Sunjay’s funeral is scheduled for Thursday evening at 5 PM at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in Delhi. Reports earlier suggested a delay in the final rites due to legal procedures tied to his US citizenship. The Kapur family officially confirmed the funeral arrangements through a press note issued on Wednesday.

A prayer meeting in Sunjay’s memory has also been scheduled for June 22 at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi between 4 PM and 5 PM. The circulated note is signed by his mother Rani Surinder Kapur, his wife Priya Sachdev, and children Safira, Azarias, Samaira, and Kiaan.

Sunjay and Karisma married in 2003 and share two children. Their relationship ended in a high-profile separation, with divorce finalised in 2016. Sunjay went on to marry Priya Sachdev in 2017, with whom he had a son, Azarias. At the time of his passing, he was living with Priya and their family.