Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband Sanjay Kapoor’s Last Rites Will Be Performed At Delhi’s Lodhi Road Crematorium After A Week

Businessman and Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor’s last rites will be held in New Delhi on June 19, as legal difficulties delayed the repatriation of his body from London. Sanjay died on June 12 at the age of 53, and his family confirmed in a statement that the last rites will be performed at 5 pm at Delhi’s Lodhi Road crematorium. According to several reports, Sanjay Kapoor suffered a sudden heart attack after he allegedly swallowed a bee during a polo match.

Let us tell you that he was in London at the time of his death. The funeral proceedings were delayed due to legal formalities related to his US citizenship. Family sources revealed that additional documents and official statements were needed to bring his remains back to India. A prayer meeting has also been scheduled on June 22 between 4 and 5 pm at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi.

According to one of the media reports, Sanjay Kapoor’s family released a press note informing about his funeral. It is being said that his funeral will take place on Thursday at 5 pm at Lodhi Road Crematorium, New Delhi. Meanwhile, according to a note circulating on social media, a prayer meeting will be held on June 22 between 4 and 5 pm at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi. The note is signed by his mother, Rani Surinder Kapoor, his wife Priya, and his children Safira, Azarius.

Let us tell you that the note also mentions the names of his ex-wife Karisma’s children, Samaira and Kian. Sanjay was earlier married to Karisma Kapoor from 2003 until their divorce in 2016. The two have two children, daughter Samaira and son Kian. Sanjay later married Priya Kapoor and had two more children, Safira and Azaarius.