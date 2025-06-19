Jasmin Bhasin Trolled For Allegedly Getting Injections On Her Upper Lip, The Actress Reacts To Allegations

Small screen actress Jasmin Bhasin has once again faced criticism for getting an upper lip surgery. On June 18, she shared a clip on her social media handle in which she was seen lip-syncing to a song on her balcony. The weather was perfect, and Jasmin was seen grooving to the beats, pouting, lip-syncing to the song, and sharing with her fans that her birthday was coming soon.

However, because of this video, Bhasin got trolled, and a fan alleged that she had gotten injections done on her upper lip. As can be seen in the video, Jasmin Bhasin is seen in her hall. She comes into the video frame from behind the curtains, zooms the camera on her lips, and sings the song. She wore a grey crop top and blue denim. She was nodding to the song.

Sharing the video, Jasmin wrote about her mood in the caption as her birthday was coming in the next 10 days. However, a troll wrote, ‘Jasmin has got an injection in her upper lip’, to which the actress wrote with a laughing emoji, not injection but filter. Jasmin has always opposed lip fillers and Botox surgery. The actress had earlier also spoken about trolls who claimed that she was getting a lip job.

She said that she has not gotten it done, but it seems that the critics do not believe her. Jasmin had also once shared that if someone wants to enhance their beauty through external means, then there is nothing wrong with it. In an interview, she had said, ‘Everyone has their own body, their own face, their own needs. Whoever wants to get something done should have the freedom to do so. Recently, my name also got linked to this topic. I got a lot of messages under one of my pictures and videos on Instagram.’