‘I Vacated The House Because Police Came To Call Me’, Apoorva Mukhija Opened Up On Leaving Her Mumbai Apartment

Popular YouTuber Apoorva Mukhija is currently seen in Karan Johar’s hosted show ‘The Traitors’. The show is streaming on the OTT platform Prime Video, and Apoorva came into the limelight when there was a controversy in Samay Raina’s YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent’. YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia had asked a contestant a lewd question about parents, after which he was badly insulted and trolled on the internet.

Apoorva Mukhija

Let us tell you that apart from host Samay, Ranveer, and Apoorva, Ashish Chanchlani was also present in this show. She is also a famous YouTuber. Now, after months of the controversy, Apoorva has made a revelation about that controversy. She told how the police came to call her, and her landlord asked her to vacate the house.

Apoorva Mukhija

Apoorva Mukhija revealed in a recent interview, ‘Because the police came to my house to paste a notice and summon me, the building management filed a complaint saying ‘police coming to this building is wrong, that’s why we don’t give permission to bachelors, that’s why we don’t rent to single women’. That’s why the landlord asked me to leave. I stayed in that house for only a year.’

Apoorva Mukhija

After the controversy in April this year, Apoorva had told in one of her vlogs that she could not go back to her house because people knew where she was living, and they were sending her threats, and she was afraid that she might get attacked. At that time she had said, ‘I started reading my DMs and they were all clear signs that they wanted to rape me, throw acid on me.’