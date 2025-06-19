Kajol Calls Ramoji Film City of Hyderabad To Be The Most Haunted Places In The World, Read To Know More

Bollywood actress Kajol is currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Maa’. She has been working on her film extensively, and recently she was at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad for the promotions. However, the actress revealed a shocking thing about the film city and said that she always feels uncomfortable while shooting at this place and finds it the scariest.

During the interaction, Kajol also claimed that Ramoji Film City has ‘haunted vibes’ and said that she wants to leave this place and never come back. Kajol told, ‘While shooting at this place, we don’t even know where we can sleep at night. Or even if we leave from here, we don’t have to come back. So there are many places. We have the best examples of this, Ramoji Rao Studios, which is in Hyderabad itself, which is considered one of the most haunted places in the world.’

The actress further said, ‘And so I thought that God has protected me and I have not seen anything.’ Let us tell you that Kajol has shot many films in Ramoji Film City. This film city is one of the major filmmaking locations in India, and many blockbuster films of Bollywood, Tollywood, and many other languages have been shot here.

Apart from this, Kajol’s husband and actor Ajay Devgn also keeps working on many films in this place and was recently seen in the Telugu blockbuster ‘RRR’. Meanwhile, Kajol plays a fierce mother in her upcoming film ‘Maa’, who is ready to fight anyone to protect her child. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and is produced by Jio Studios and Devgn Films. The story is written by Saiwyn Quadras, who is known for films with an emotional core and real world.