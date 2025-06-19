‘Filmmakers Need To Pay Attention To The Life & Schedule of Actors’, Kumar Sanu Came In Support of Deepika Padukone

Amid the ongoing discussions about work-life balance in the film industry after Deepika Padukone’s recent exit from Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s upcoming film ‘Spirit’, veteran singer Kumar Sanu has spoken on the same. Deepika, who recently became a mother, has reportedly walked out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Prabhas-starrer due to the demanding hours of the film and has been replaced by Tripti Dimri.

Speaking to one of the media houses, Kumar Sanu gave his opinion about the situation and said, “Of course, filmmaking is a time-consuming job and we cannot lock it in an 8-hour shift because it takes time to set up the camera, change the set. It takes a lot of time.” However, he also took the side of the actors and said, “Filmmakers also need to pay attention to the life and schedule of their actors.”

Referring to Deepika Padukone’s condition, he said, “She is a new mother, it can be mentally and physically exhausting. So both actors and directors should take care of each other because it is teamwork. Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Deepika Padukone are both right in their own way.’ When asked if limiting shooting hours can help stars perform better, Sanu also spoke on this.

Kumar further said, ‘Budget and less time can put pressure on the creative team, but we also have to see that at the same time, very good and entertaining films and very bad films have also been made. Condemning or attacking the actor or director is not the way to handle this debate.’ He concluded by saying, ‘It depends on the filmmakers. There is no guarantee of better results because we have some of the best stars who can perform well in less time. I recorded Kuch Naa Kaho in 9 minutes, and it was just a rehearsal, yet it was a superhit song.’