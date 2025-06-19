‘I Want To Go Missing Once’, Abhishek Bachchan’s Cryptic Social Media Post Created Tension Among His Fans

Bollywood talented actor Abhishek Bachchan, who was recently seen in ‘Housefull 5’, has posted something on social media that has created a sensation. In the post shared by him on the internet, Abhishek Bachchan talked about going missing for some time. He also wrote that now he wants time for himself. Many comments are coming from users on this post of the actor. Fans are also asking what the meaning of this post by Abhishek is.

Abhishek Bachchan

Let us tell you that Abhishek Bachchan shared a post on his Instagram account on June 18. It reads, ‘I want to go missing once. I want to find myself again in the crowd. Whatever I had, I have given it all to my loved ones. Now I just want a little time for myself.’ Abhishek has written in the caption with this post, ‘Sometimes to meet yourself, you have to go missing from everyone.’

Abhishek Bachchan

On this, a user has written, ‘Travel with wife and children for some time, sir. You will feel good.’ One wrote, ‘Go on a solo trip. Eat with strangers.’ One user commented, ‘Only those who are away from worldly attachments find peace.’ Another comment read, ‘Sometimes it is necessary to go away from everyone to really find yourself again. We all have lost ourselves somewhere, and now is the time to take some time for yourself.’

Abhishek Bachchan

However, some users also made fun of Abhishek Bachchan’s post and started trolling him. One wrote, ‘Bhai, you are missing in Bollywood, who knows you?’ One commented, ‘Yes, it is justified to be missing after so many flop films.’ One said, ‘You are already missing from Bollywood.’ If we talk about the professional front of Abhishek, then let us tell you that he was seen in the recently released ‘Housefull 5’, which collected 162.25 crores across the country within 12 days. At the same time, it has collected 248.50 crores worldwide.