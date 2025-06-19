Jasmin Bhasin Claps Back At Lip Filler Troll With ‘Filter Not Filler’ Sass

Jasmin Bhasin isn’t here for unsolicited beauty critiques, and she just proved it with the perfect mic-drop moment. The actor recently posted a fun reel on Instagram, lip-syncing to a popular dialogue from the classic Intezar Ho Gayi Intaha Ki featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada. While most fans gushed over her charm and on-point expressions, one Instagram user decided to veer off script, commenting: “Jasmin ne upper lips mein injection lagaya hai.”

While her fans were quick to defend her, Jasmin herself wasn’t going to let that slide. With the sass of a queen and the clarity of someone who’s done zero procedures, she fired back: “Injection nahi filter,” complete with a laughing emoji. And just like that, she shut the troll down with style.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Jasmin has had to address cosmetic rumours. Back in April, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she weighed in on the larger conversation around Botox and cosmetic treatments. “What’s wrong in that?” she said, adding that everyone has a right to decide what they want to do with their body.

She recalled how even she became the subject of lip job speculation after a photo went viral. “Actually, I had swelling from an incident, and my makeup artist had overlined my lips a lot. I liked it at the time, because even Instagram filters tend to plump lips slightly. But later, I realised the look didn’t suit my face,” she clarified, denying having had any procedure done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

Jasmin has also been in the headlines recently with boyfriend Aly Goni after their playful exchange calling each other “chapri” on Instagram didn’t sit well with netizens. The term, often used as a classist slur, led to online backlash. The couple later responded, clarifying it was all in jest. Jasmin reposted a paparazzi update about the trolling and wrote, “But it was supposed to be funny,” adding laughing emojis.

Jasmin is currently on air with her appearance in the reality show The Traitors.